Britain's left-wing Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was dismissed by many as a political no-hoper but with the General Election on course for political deadlock he could conceivably become the U.K.'s next prime minister.

While Theresa May, Britain's current premier and leader of the right-wing Conservative party, had been widely expected to win an overall majority, a BBC poll suggests May is likely to fall short.

If the exit polls are accurate, the U.K. could be on the brink of a coalition government for just the fifth time in its political history, with Labour's Corbyn a likely frontrunner.



CNBC identifies some of his key pledges.