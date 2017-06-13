I dropped out of college twice and it didn’t matter. Here’s why

Growing up, college was presented to me as the next logical step after high school. It was "what you did" if you wanted to get a good job and make a lot of money.

Often missing from that conversation? The fact that college is a major financial investment, and that your future boss may not actually care whether or not you went.

I learned my lesson the hard way: Two universities and zero degrees later, I left school with nearly $50,000 worth of student loan and credit card debt. Ouch.

Admittedly, I was a lazy academic — I had decent grades, but I put the least amount of effort into achieving them. Still, being a college dropout wasn't part of the plan.

In 2004, I was a college freshman and political science major at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg. I was three weeks into school when I landed a job on a political campaign.

When that campaign ended I was offered a different role on a campaign in Texas. It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. At the time, I thought of it as "taking a break from college," not dropping out altogether.

Later on, life brought me to Denver, and I attended the University of Colorado for three semesters from 2006 to 2007. I left for yet another campaign.

For a while, I thought I'd go back to school. But after founding the fastest-growing private media company and hiring 70 employees, I'm less sure.