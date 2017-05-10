10 ultra-successful millionaire and billionaire college dropouts

Some of the wealthiest and most influential entrepreneurs in the world dropped out of college.

Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg all left college before they could collect their diplomas. Peter Thiel even encourages talented students to drop out of college by funding a scholarship that awards recipients with $100,000 if they quit.

This infographic, created by Funders and Founders designer Anna Vital, pinpoints the moments when some of the most successful millionaire and billionaire college dropouts decided higher ed wasn't for them.