With so many home entertainment options, live-event venues are turning to new technologies in order to make the trip — and the exorbitant cost of tickets these days — worthwhile. That means upgrading everything from the ticket-buying process, to the way you navigate to your seat, to ordering food and drinks right from your smartphone and having them served to you.

Stadiums are getting "smart" — and none is more high tech than the Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center, which opened this fall. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé describes the venue as the 'Tesla of sports stadiums.'

It's got everything from roving security robots to an app that puts control in consumers hands. "It will guide you to your parking spot. It will tell you how to get to your seat. And just like that," Ranadivé says, "the phone becomes your remote control. So now everything can be done through that remote. Whether it's ordering food, connecting with friends, adjusting the temperature. Even if your kid drops a hot dog, we'll get him a new hot dog before your kid starts crying."