Here's how much Wall Street interns are making this summer

Each summer, a new crop of college students take to Wall Street to dive into highly-competitive financial internships.

While it's no secret the financial industry offers some of the most lucrative opportunities, recent salary data from jobs platform Glassdoor reveals just how much interns in the field make. Software engineering and other tech internships top the national list of best-paying gigs, but financial analyst and banking positions aren't far behind.

Focusing on the 10 largest commercial banks in the U.S., CNBC found Glassdoor salary data for roles titled "summer financial analyst" or "summer analyst" in New York City. Salary data that was stated as an hourly wage or as a yearly wage was converted to a monthly salary.

We found that Wall Street interns at top institutions make more than 1.5 times the median earnings of full-time professionals ages 18 to 24, while some make more than 2.5 times that amount. The average young man in this age bracket with a full-time job makes $2,418 per month, while his female counterpart makes $2,119, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here's how much interns at big financial institutions can expect to make this summer, according to Glassdoor:

10. U.S. Bancorp
Average monthly salary: $3,466

U.S. Bancorp, parent company of U.S. Bank, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. Bancorp, parent company of U.S. Bank, in Salt Lake City, Utah.


9. TD Bank
Average monthly salary: $3,553

TD Ameritrade Bank
Adam Jeffery | CNBC


8. PNC
Average monthly salary: $3,813

PNC Financial Services Group
John Heller | Bloomberg | Getty Images
PNC Financial Services Group


7. Wells Fargo
Average monthly salary: $4,458

Wells Fargo
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Wells Fargo


6. Bank of America
Average monthly salary: $4,457

People walk on stairs outside of the Bank of America Plaza tower in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
People walk on stairs outside of the Bank of America Plaza tower in Los Angeles, California.


5. HSBC
Average monthly salary: $4,947

65773405
Andrew Burton/Getty Images


4. BNY Mellon
Average monthly salary: $5,125

BNY MELLON
Bloomberg/Getty Images


3. JP Morgan Chase

Average monthly salary: $5,180

Was6669329
Timothy A. Clary | Getty Images


2. Capital One
Average monthly salary: $5,206

CAPITAL ONE EARNS
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images


1. Citi
Average monthly salary: $5,643

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Other financial institutions in New York pay their interns top-dollar too. Interns at AIG make $6,170 each month, Blackrock $5,763, Deutsche Bank $5,513 and Goldman Sachs $4,256.

