4 phrases to give up if you want to get more out of your career

Brian Wong, is a 26-year-old CEO, will be the first to admit that you don't necessarily need skill or talent to become successful. What you do need is a strong work ethic.

"It's so easy for us to put up mental barriers, to make excuses to be lazy," Wong told CNBC. "But there's obviously a huge opportunity for us to not do that, which is what I think differentiates the haves and the have nots."

After skipping four years of school and graduating from college at age 18, Wong founded a mobile advertising company called Kiip. The company has more than $32 million in venture capital funding and works with clients like Unilever and BMW.

"Being on time, working hard — most of the things that can catapult you to success actually don't take a lot of skill or talent," he said.