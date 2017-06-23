12 months on: Here’s what has happened since the UK voted to leave the EU

One year ago on this very day, the U.K.'s economic and political future was thrown into uncertainty, as citizens headed to the polls and voted for the country to end its membership of the European Union.

A lot can happen in 365 days and that certainly was the case for the U.K., which saw a number of tumultuous changes including acquiring a new leader, having a snap general election, rifts arising between the four nations that make up the U.K., and a sharp fall in the currency.

With Friday marking the one year anniversary of the U.K.'s vote on its EU membership, CNBC looks back at some of the big moments since that fateful day.