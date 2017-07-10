Here's how much you'd have to pay each month to own a home in 15 major US cities

When you're figuring out how much home you can afford, a good rule of thumb is to make sure you don't spend more than 28 percent of your gross income on housing in any given month.

You'll want to keep in mind that monthly payments encompass more than just the mortgage: They also include interest, property taxes and insurance on the home.

To give you an idea of just how much you'd have to pay per month to own a home in major U.S. cities, CNBC rounded up data from a 2017 Harvard housing report. The report determined the monthly payment on median-priced single-family houses, assuming a five percent down payment with property taxes of 1.25 percent, property insurance of 0.25 percent and mortgage insurance of 0.5 percent.

Here's what you should expect to pay per month if you're thinking about settling down in a major U.S. city. Cities are listed in ascending order of monthly house payments.