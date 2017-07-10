VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you'd have to pay each month to own a home in 15 major US cities

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

When you're figuring out how much home you can afford, a good rule of thumb is to make sure you don't spend more than 28 percent of your gross income on housing in any given month.

You'll want to keep in mind that monthly payments encompass more than just the mortgage: They also include interest, property taxes and insurance on the home.

To give you an idea of just how much you'd have to pay per month to own a home in major U.S. cities, CNBC rounded up data from a 2017 Harvard housing report. The report determined the monthly payment on median-priced single-family houses, assuming a five percent down payment with property taxes of 1.25 percent, property insurance of 0.25 percent and mortgage insurance of 0.5 percent.

Here's what you should expect to pay per month if you're thinking about settling down in a major U.S. city. Cities are listed in ascending order of monthly house payments.

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

Metro: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Median price of single-family house: $206,000
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,260

Houston, Texas

A Houston METRORail light rail train in Downtown Houston.
Davel5957 | Getty Images
A Houston METRORail light rail train in Downtown Houston.

Metro: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Median price of single-family house: $212,000
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,300

Chicago, Illinois

A Chicago neighborhood.
Ken Illo | Flickr | Getty Images
A Chicago neighborhood.

Metro: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Median price of single-family house: $215,800
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,320

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Metro: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Median price of single-family house: $221,300
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,350

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Metro: Austin-Round Rock, TX

Median price of single-family house: $262,400
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,610

Sacramento, California

Downtown Sacramento
Provided by jp2pix.com | Getty Images
Downtown Sacramento

Metro: Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA

Median price of single-family house: $288,100
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $1,760

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado
Bridget Calip | Getty Image
Denver, Colorado

Metro: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Median price of single-family house: $352,100
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $2,160

Seattle, Washington

A view of the Seattle skyline.
Zuraimi | Getty Images
A view of the Seattle skyline.

Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Median price of single-family house: $377,300
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $2,310

Washington, D.C.

A view looking down Kalorama Road in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Post | Getty Images
A view looking down Kalorama Road in Washington, D.C.

Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Median price of single-family house: $381,700
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $2,340

New York City, New York

Soho, Manhattan
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
Soho, Manhattan

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Median price of single-family house: $388,200
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $2,380

Boston, Massachusetts

Back Bay brownstones
Kasia Baumann | Getty Images
Back Bay brownstones

Metro: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Median price of single-family house: $400,900
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $2,450

San Diego, California

Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.
Skodonnell | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.

Metro: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Median price of single-family house: $539,800
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $3,300

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California
P. Eoche | Getty Images
Los Angeles, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Median price of single-family house: $559,600
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $3,420

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Median price of single-family house: $774,900
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $4,740

San Jose, California

The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California
Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Median price of single-family house: $946,800
Monthly payment on median-priced single-family house: $5,790

