How Steph Curry applied this advice from Steve Nash to success beyond sports

Two-time NBA MVP winner Stephen Curry is known for outstanding on-court performance that's led his team to three straight NBA Finals appearances. But the 29-year-old is also shaping up to be a beast off the court and in business.

Curry credits a lot of his success to his Christian faith — he has a bible verse printed on the side of his game-day sneakers. The Golden State Warriors' star player also holds tight to a key success strategy given to him by former NBA player Steve Nash.

"One thing he has taught me is that you always have an out," Curry once told ESPN about Nash's advice to him.

Nash's advice to Curry was in reference to his performance as a decision-maker on the court, but the concept translates beyond sports as well: Always have a backup in case your first plan doesn't work.