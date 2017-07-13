The No. 1 reason Apple has been so successful can be traced to Steve Jobs

Apple is arguably one of the most technologically transformative companies today. From the first Apple computer in 1976 to the 2016 iPhone 7, the company has been consistently moving forward.

And the company has founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011, to thank. The No. 1 reason Apple has seen such extraordinary success, according to a growth strategy consultant? A history of innovation.

"Apple is constantly evolving," Scott Anthony, a managing partner at the growth strategy consulting firm Innosight, tells CNBC.

When Apple first went public in 1980, it was worth about $100 million under the leadership of Jobs, who eventually left Apple in 1985. When he rejoined in 1997, he faced the task of restructuring an organization that was on the brink of bankruptcy.

His first order of business: to drop costly projects and streamline the company's focus. And he did just that with the release of the 1998 iMac. In fact, the product sold nearly 800,00 units in the first few months, signaling a major turning point for the company.

Now, with Tim Cook at the helm, the company is worth $750 billion and is swiftly approaching a valuation of one trillion dollars.