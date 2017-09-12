3 presentation tricks Steve Jobs used that can help you be a better public speaker

Apple is hosting its widely anticipated event on Tuesday at its brand new Apple Park campus, where CEO Tim Cook recently said of the company's late co-founder, "Steve was a genius."

Standing on the stage of the new Steve Jobs Theater, Cook delivered a monologue dedicated to the Jobs, a tech visionary who co-founded the company over 40 years ago.

"His greatest gift, his greatest expression of appreciation for humanity would not be a single product, rather it would be Apple itself," Cook says.

Cook also says Jobs "loved days like this," which are known to draw rock concert-like crowds. So how did Jobs manage to lead such highly-appreciated keynote speeches?

Jeff Black, the founder of leadership development company Black Sheep, tells CNBC Make It the secret to Jobs' presentation success lied in three key factors: powerful storytelling, an emotional connection and obsessive preparation.

To deliver compelling presentations like Jobs did and become a better public speaker, Black recommends using these tricks.