Bill Clinton and George W. Bush say successful leaders have these 4 qualities

After all their years in office, former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have some words of advice for the leaders of tomorrow.

To celebrate the third class of Presidential Leadership Scholars, a non-partisan, all-expenses-covered program for leadership skill development, Bush and Clinton discussed the importance of humility and demonstrating a strong character, among other topics.

In a conversation moderated by American philanthropist David Rubenstein, Bush and Clinton spoke not only about the intricacies and challenges that came with being presidents, but also the moments that influenced their lives as politicians.

Here are the four qualities Bush and Clinton say make a strong leader: