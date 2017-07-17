Marcus Lemonis shares his Twitter advice for Donald Trump: 'Words do matter'

Camping World CEO and host of CNBC's "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis may have a lot on his plate, but he's not too busy to manage his own social media.

In fact, after acquiring bankrupt sporting goods chain Gander Mountain's assets earlier this year, Lemonis kept anxious store employees up to date on which locations would be remaining open and which would get the chop via Twitter.

With a massive following of over 1.3 million Twitter users, the serial entrepreneur has some social media wisdom for businessman-turned-President Donald Trump: "Words do matter, and they stick forever."