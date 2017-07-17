VISIT CNBC.COM

Marcus Lemonis shares his Twitter advice for Donald Trump: 'Words do matter'

Camping World CEO and host of CNBC's "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis may have a lot on his plate, but he's not too busy to manage his own social media.

In fact, after acquiring bankrupt sporting goods chain Gander Mountain's assets earlier this year, Lemonis kept anxious store employees up to date on which locations would be remaining open and which would get the chop via Twitter.

With a massive following of over 1.3 million Twitter users, the serial entrepreneur has some social media wisdom for businessman-turned-President Donald Trump: "Words do matter, and they stick forever."

"When we were kids they would tell us sticks and stones, right? Well in social media, I worry about what adults do to use that medium, because kids then think it's a license to bully kids or pick on kids or say things about kids," says Lemonis. "And you can't take those things back. Once they're in the universe, they're there forever."

Lemonis says that Twitter can be a powerful tool for leaders, and the president should get in the habit of consistently delivering both good news and bad news over the platform, instead of using it to vent his frustrations or point out other people's mistakes or faults.

"There are moments in time where you want to give somebody an atta boy, or commend somebody for doing a good job, or congratulate somebody for their accomplishments," says Lemonis.

Social media users, Lemonis says, should think of platforms like a four lane highway, where drivers need to signal and change lanes carefully, and consider the safety of others on the road.

"I would just advocate that anybody, including our president, just uses the tool effectively to deliver good news and bad news always with full transparency," says Lemonis.

