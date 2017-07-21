    ×

    Politics

    Scaramucci is the perfect fit for Trump's communications chief

    • Anthony Scaramucci is President Trump's pick for communications director.
    • Scaramucci lost out on another White House job six months ago — this communications post is a much better fit for him and the Trump team.
    • The White House needed to find a representative who wouldn't make the media's skin crawl.
    Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder and aide to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder and aide to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

    Sometimes, good things come to those who wait.

    For Anthony Scaramucci, better things are coming to those who wait.

    About half a year after Scaramucci's expected appointment to the Public Liaison office was scuttled, the former hedge-fund manager was chosen by Donald Trump for a job as White House communications director, which is a much better fit for him. The news prompted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to resign as press secretary.

    There are several reasons why the appointment of Scaramucci as communications director is a brilliant move for the Trump team. Here are the top three:

    1) It breaks up a bad marriage

    This breaks up the very poorly arranged marriage between this president and members of the establishment Republican communications team.

    Remember that then-candidate Trump won the nomination by repeatedly embarrassing more than a dozen establishment GOP candidates in the primary season with his brash rhetoric and large margins of victory. After he won the nomination last summer and again after he won the White House in November, an understandable effort was made to make peace between the Trump team and Republican Party's elected and un-elected leaders in Washington.

    Key to that effort was the selection of Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff, a position he still holds despite several reports he was on his way out earlier this year. Priebus is the main reason why people like Spicer got their jobs in the administration even though Spicer turned out to be a particularly bad choice. Establishment Washington, regardless of party affiliation, is simply not equipped to make the connections with voters that President Trump did on the campaign trail.

    2) Scaramucci was born to do this job

    Just about every story about Scaramucci and President Trump focuses solely on his personal loyalty to the Trump family, particularly his sticking by then-candidate Trump during the darkest hours of the general election campaign.

    But the big story here is that Scaramucci is a natural for a communications job that veers from established Washington traditions in ways similar to President Trump's own personality. Scaramucci has always had a Trumpian knack for getting attention in often splashy ways from his annual SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT ) conference to his acquisition and repackaging of the iconic "Wall Street Week" TV show.

    And Long Island native Scaramucci simply emits the same kind of New York bravado the president has embodied for decades. This is the opposite of a forced marriage of opposites — it's more like a match made in heaven.

    3)  The media likes him

    Don't expect a lot of articles or on-air testimonials, but producers and reporters in the news business like Scaramucci. I know that from my time doing business news at three different networks, but you don't have to be an insider to realize that not just any fund manager can just get himself on TV and then get his own show.

    There's a long history of White House spokespeople coming from the news business, and Scaramucci is probably as close to that kind of person as the Trump team can hope for. Most White House communications directors don't personally do the daily briefings with the press but Scaramucci would be wise to at least consider doing them once or twice a week. This administration is desperately in need of a face and personality in this administration that doesn't make the entire news media's skin crawl. Spicer wasn't that person. And Sarah Huckabee Sanders was better at sparring with, but not endearing herself to, the press corps.

    Scaramucci and his supporters may still be sore that his originally scheduled post didn't materialize, but this is the job where he can do the work that will benefit him and the president the most.

    Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

    For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.