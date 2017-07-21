Don't expect a lot of articles or on-air testimonials, but producers and reporters in the news business like Scaramucci. I know that from my time doing business news at three different networks, but you don't have to be an insider to realize that not just any fund manager can just get himself on TV and then get his own show.

There's a long history of White House spokespeople coming from the news business, and Scaramucci is probably as close to that kind of person as the Trump team can hope for. Most White House communications directors don't personally do the daily briefings with the press but Scaramucci would be wise to at least consider doing them once or twice a week. This administration is desperately in need of a face and personality in this administration that doesn't make the entire news media's skin crawl. Spicer wasn't that person. And Sarah Huckabee Sanders was better at sparring with, but not endearing herself to, the press corps.

Scaramucci and his supporters may still be sore that his originally scheduled post didn't materialize, but this is the job where he can do the work that will benefit him and the president the most.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

