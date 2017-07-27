12 books that shaped the way Jeff Bezos, now the world's richest man, thinks about success

Jeff Bezos, now the world's richest man with a net worth of over $90 billion, loves books.

For one, the company that made him a multi-billionaire started as an online book retailer. He's spent his career changing the way books are published and sold, devouring many small bookstores in the process.

But on a more personal level, the Amazon founder and CEO also has an abiding love of reading, and it has played a key role in forming him as a leader.

In biography "The Everything Store," author Brad Stone describes how books shaped Bezos' leadership style and way of thinking. In fact, Stone writes that there's a list of books Amazon employees refer to as "Jeff's Reading List."

It includes autobiographies, business and technology reads and even a novel, and according to Stone, many Amazon executives have made their way through these volumes.