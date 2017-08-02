Basecamp CEO: This piece of advice from Jeff Bezos helped my company thrive

Running a profitable business in today's ever-changing tech world is no easy feat, but it's exactly what Jason Fried and his team at Basecamp have been doing for over 17 years.
As a cloud-based software company, Basecamp provides businesses with one central location to organize all internal communications, projects and client work. While a lot has changed since the software first launched in 1999, the company's Chicago-based CEO tells CNBC Make It that there is one key piece of advice from Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos that has helped his company thrive over the years.