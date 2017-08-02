Basecamp CEO: This piece of advice from Jeff Bezos helped my company thrive

"The best advice he's given us is to focus on things in [our] business that don't change," says Fried. "Figure out what people are going to want from [our] business 10 years from now and double down on those."

Fried says that originally Basecamp started as a web design company and found themselves "swamped" by client projects.

"We wanted to have a better way to interact with our clients because we weren't clear on who was doing what, what was due and we started dropping the ball on things," he says. "We started looking for a software to help us and couldn't find one, so we built our own tool."

Eventually his web design clients started asking about the tool he and his team were using to stay organized, and from there the company began to take shape. Fried said he and his team have continued to focus on the things that they know will remain important for years to come: customer service and a product that's fast and easy to use.