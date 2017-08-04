Alex Rodriguez and Kobe Bryant use the same trick to score meetings with famous people

Both baseball star Alex Rodriguez and basketball star Kobe Bryant use a bold yet effective trick to score meetings with busy famous people: They cold-call them.

The strategy isn't as ludicrous as it might seem. So far it's landed Bryant meetings with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Arianna Huffington, and helped Rodriguez connect with legendary investor Warren Buffett.

"I'm known for sending out cold emails," Bryant told The New York Times in 2014, as Business Insider points out. "I love learning from people who take on giants and slay them. I wanted to know how Arianna [Huffington] did what she did, and why."

That simple curiosity led Bryant to send Huffington an out-of-the-blue email in 2014, asking to get to know her, and she responded. From there, the media mogul and champion athlete cultivated an unlikely friendship.