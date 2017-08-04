Charlie Munger: The power of not making stupid decisions

By all appearances, Charlie Munger doesn't seem like an interesting man.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, went to the University of Michigan, Cal Tech, and then to Harvard Law School. He received an elite education which undoubtedly contributed to his success as Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

Yet, nothing about him screams special here. Munger doesn't fit the popular narrative of the college drop-out billionaire. Neither has he attempted any moon shots which promise to radically change the world. Besides being extraordinarily wealthy, there doesn't seem to be anything unique about him.

More from Constant Renewal:

When procrastination is a good thing (or how to benefit from it)

A framework for constant growth: Plus, minus, equal

Josh Kaufman: How to learn anything from scratch

It is ironic that this is what makes him so different today. He doesn't have any secret ingredient of success that you might expect. In fact, this is what he says:

"It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent."

Let's dive into what he means here.