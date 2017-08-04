This simple chart will show you how close you are to becoming a millionaire

Becoming a millionaire might begin with your mindset — but it also starts with your savings account.

If you're putting away $415 a month starting in your 20s, $651 a month starting in your 30s or $1,300 starting in your 40s, with a six percent return on investment, you're on the path to hitting that milestone by age 67.

But if you're hoping to join the six-figure club earlier, you'll have to start socking away a lot more.

Personal finance blogger Zach of Four Pillar Freedom created a simple chart that breaks down exactly how many years it will take you to become a millionaire, based on your annual savings and rate of return, assuming you're starting from zero.

Check out how long it will take you to reach millionaire status: