Americans are using this 'loophole' to save more for retirement

When it comes to building your nest egg, you have more options than you may think.

One such savings vehicle is only getting more and more popular: a health savings account (HSA).

HSAs are designed for you to use to pay for qualifying healthcare expenses. You can contribute pre-tax money and use it towards medical costs whenever you want. There's no "use-it-or-lose-it" rule: Any unused funds will roll over year to year.

What's most appealing is that they offer "a triple tax benefit," certified financial planner Sophia Bera tells CNBC Make It. "The money is tax deductible when you put it in, it grows tax-deferred and you can take it out tax free if used for qualified medical expenses."