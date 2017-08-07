Making retirement lemonade from health insurance lemons

Here's a cheat sheet for converting your health insurance to a retirement savings plan:

Self-fund current medical expenses

Using an HSA for retirement makes sense if you can cover current medical expenses from existing savings or cash flow. That means carving out a significant chunk of an emergency fund for potential out-of-pocket costs tied to using an HSA. You can save in an HSA only if you have a high-deductible health-care policy.

This year, that means an individual plan with a deductible of at least $1,300 and a family plan with a deductible of at least $2,600. The annual out-of-pocket exposure is $6,550 for an individual this year and $13,100 for family coverage.

Max out your HSA contribution

This year, individuals can contribute up to $3,400 and couples can contribute $6,750. If you're at least 55, you can make an additional $1,000 "catch up" contribution. There is no income limit; anyone with a high-deductible health-care policy can open an HSA. (Note: Some employers contribute to employee HSA accounts; the combined value of contributions you and your employer make can't exceed the aforementioned limits.)

Invest for the long-term

Most HSA plans will plunk your money into a bank account. "If this is money you want to grow for 20 or 30 years, you don't want it just sitting in a bank account," said Hays.