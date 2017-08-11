The Rock: This was the 'best thing that never happened' to me

Dwayne Johnson first became popular as a wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation. Since then, he has worked as a producer and an actor, most notably in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

But before he became The Rock, he had a major career setback playing professional football that taught him an important lesson, which he discussed recently in an Instagram video to his 91 million followers.

Johnson recalls traveling to Vancouver, where he filmed the video, for the first time as a 22-year-old. "I was playing in the Canadian Football League, playing my first pro football game. I was playing for the Calgary Stampeders, we were playing the B.C. Lions. I was so excited," he says. "Two days later, I got cut."

His dream of playing in the NFL was shattered and he was sent home with only $7 in his pocket.

"Sometimes the goal we've worked our ass off for years is never achieved. Then years later, we look back and realize, it's the best thing that never happened," he says.