At an MSRP of $3,900, the classic and elegant Peugeot reminds Osborne of a Mercedez, only cheaper.

The French car is built for comfort and so is, as Leno points out, a little bland. That didn't stop 13-year-old Donald from obsessing over it.

He pleaded with his father to choose it. And as his father looked over it, he found there was no way to describe how he felt to his young, excited son without coining a new word.

He said, "I'm not going to spend that kind of money for a car with no stylige."