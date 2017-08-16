6 things you may not know about Hope Hicks, Trump's new interim White House communications director

Hicks was named to this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list and says she knew very little about politics prior to the Trump campaign. She adds that running Trump's campaign and working in D.C. politics are "two totally different things."

"I think now, being a novice is much more jarring to me than being a novice on a campaign because there are so many people that are new to it, you're all sort of trying to figure everything out as it comes to you whether you know what you have experience in or not," she tells Forbes.

Though Hicks prefers to be "off-the-radar" as Politico writes, her new position might not allow her the same privilege.

"If I hadn't gotten involved in the campaign I would've hopefully still be working at the Trump organization in a corporate capacity for such a wonderful family and they built an incredible company and it was an honor to serve them in these different ways," she says.