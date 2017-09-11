Family wealth isn't the secret to this billionaire and media maven's unparalleled success. Now worth an estimated $3.1 billion, according to Forbes, Oprah Winfrey was born to a teenage single mother in Mississippi. In an interview with Barbara Walters, she talked about not having running water or electricity growing up.

By focusing on school, participating in beauty pageants and then working at a radio station, Winfrey was able to enter the media world. She got her big break in television as a host for the local Baltimore talk show, "People Are Talking." Later came "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which entered national syndication in 1986.

In a 2001 taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Winfrey shared some tips on making the shift to a wealth mindset.

"The whole idea, I think, of having wealth is not letting wealth use you but you use it," she said. "Being a person who has come from an outhouse, and very poor circumstances, I can assure you that the more money you get, it really doesn't change you — unless you are the kind of person who is defined by money."