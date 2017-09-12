The coolest things introduced in the past 10 years of Apple keynotes

"IPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history." Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke these words in July, 2016, when Apple sold its 1 billionth iPhone, and he wasn't exaggerating.

Along with being Apple's primary revenue stream — in the third fiscal quarter of 2017, the company earned $45.4 billion in revenue and $8.72 billion in profit primarily from 41 million iPhones — the iPhone helped make smartphones the ubiquitous devices they are today. When Apple introduced the iPhone 10 years ago at its 2007 keynote, the product didn't just revolutionize communication; it also changed consumer culture by making formerly dry product announcements into a form of entertainment anticipated by millions.

As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the Sept. 12 special event, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater, let's look back at highlights from the last decade of Apple history — and maybe do a little speculating about the future of this tech company.