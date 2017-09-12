What to do right away if you have conflict at your office

The workplace can provide the perfect setting for conflict. With so many people who have varying interests and expectations, it's easy to see how disagreements may arise.

When faced with "workplace drama," your first reaction may be to point the finger at the other person. But what you should do immediately after a conflict is take a look at yourself and reflect on what you did wrong, says Jody Foster, psychiatrist and co-author of "The Schmuck in My Office: How to Deal Effectively With Difficult People at Work."

"It's incredibly important to realize and internalize that people don't set out to be disruptive," Foster tells CNBC Make It. "Take a step back and ask why it's bothering you so much."

When you're faced with conflict it's important to recognize what role you're playing in fanning the flames. "You must always ask yourself what, if any, contribution you may be making to the situation," says Foster. "Are you overreacting because of something about you?"

The next step is to look at how frequently you're involved in a workplace argument. If you're consistently the common denominator it may suggest that you're the one who's at fault.