How to write a work email that doesn't make people hate you

In business communication, there's supreme value in saying a lot in a small space. People are busy and need you to "get to the point."

Too often, though, the pursuit of brevity makes us come across as blunt or short — particularly in email conversations.

I believe the best communicators understand how to be brief and polite at the same time. The key is to be mindful of every word we type into our messages and think about how they're being perceived.

Here's an email example of someone who's brief but also blunt.