Suzy Welch: The 2 traits that are guaranteed to get you promoted

"How do I get a promotion?" If you've grappled with this question, only to be left feeling confused or frustrated, you're certainly not alone.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch knows what it really takes to rise. She's worked with hundreds of executives, written extensively about leadership and has been a boss herself.

She says that those who get a promotion are known for consistently delivering excellent results. But to really shine, Welch says that you need to distinguish yourself on a personal level.