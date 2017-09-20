What this republican senator learned from over a decade of substitute teaching

"I have been doing it two, three, sometimes four times a year since [2003]," Kennedy, a republican, told CNBC Make It. "The highest grade I've taught is the 11th grade, and the youngest I've taught is the 4th grade."

Kennedy became state treasurer of Louisiana in 1999. As treasurer, he often received questions from education experts and realized he needed to become better informed. "It occurred to me that not many of the folks in that room really knew what public schools were like today," he said.

When he called the East Baton Rouge School Parish and asked if they needed substitutes, administrators responded, "Yeah, badly." When he asked what he needed to do to be a substitute teacher, he was told, "have a college degree, and come to an orientation."

The ritual has taught Kennedy the struggles that teachers go through every day. "I went in pretty cocky," he admitted. "But the first thing you realize is how hard it is to be a teacher."

"Teachers today are expected to be so much more than just teachers. That wasn't the case when I was growing up," says Kennedy. "Teachers are expected to be teachers, psychiatrists, nurses, sociologists, psychologists, surrogate moms or dads, as the case may be."