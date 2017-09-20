What this republican senator learned from over a decade of substitute teaching

Substitute teaching is a particularly difficult job. As Hayley Glatter writes in The Atlantic, "Substitutes are almost always put in sink-or-swim situations: They're with a class for a limited amount of time, lesson-plan-preparedness is often inconsistent, and students can be less than helpful in describing what they should be working on."
Nearly every state and the District of Columbia have reported a shortage of teachers. Spanish-speaking and special needs teachers are in particularly high demand. At the same time, student enrollments are projected to grow by three million in the next 10 years.
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has been substitute teaching for over a decade. He believes the practice not only helps schools meet a growing need, it provides him with invaluable insight into the realities local schools are facing.