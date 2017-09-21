Most Americans are breaking Mark Cuban's No. 1 wealth-building rule

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban has a simple piece of money advice for those looking to build wealth: Don't use credit cards.

"Cut up your credit cards. If you use a credit card, you don't want to be rich," the "Shark Tank" star wrote on his blog in 2008. "The first step to getting rich requires discipline."

It's advice he wishes he had heard in his 20s, he told Business Insider: "That credit cards are the worst investment that you can make. That the money I save on interest by not having debt is better than any return I could possibly get by investing that money in the stock market.

"I thought I would be a stock market genius. Until I wasn't. I should have paid off my cards every 30 days."