Hillary Clinton: Unemployed Americans may need to make this 'gut-wrenching' choice

While she advocates for local governments, employers and other actors to work together to bring new jobs in booming areas such as healthcare, construction and solar power, she also says that those efforts might not be enough.

"In some places the old jobs aren't coming back," she writes, "and the infrastructure and workforce needed to support big new industries aren't there."

Clinton recalls one conversation she had on the campaign trail with a laid-off steelworker in Kentucky. He had found a job in Columbus, Ohio, but didn't want to move, despite the 120-mile commute. His whole life and identify, he explained, was tied to Kentucky.

"This is painful, gut-wrenching stuff," Clinton writes. "No politician wants to be the one to say it."

In his bestselling book "Hillbilly Elegy," author J.D. Vance describes this deep-rooted relationship to one's hometown, and explores how difficult it is for someone born in Appalachia, as he was, to leave their family and life behind, even if it's to escape poverty.

To be sure, Clinton does not encourage an unemployed person to pack up and go without trying to find alternate solutions. Some options career and economic experts recommend exploring before considering a move include looking for remote work or researching growing local industries in your area and finding a way to gain the required skills.