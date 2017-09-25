Bill Gates: I do not agree with Elon Musk about A.I. ‘We shouldn’t panic about it’

Elon Musk is increasingly out on his own with his doomsday predictions of a future where artificial intelligence threatens human existence.

"This is a case where Elon and I disagree," says Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, speaking with the Wall Street Journal and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"The so-called control problem that Elon is worried about isn't something that people should feel is imminent," says Gates, according to a transcript of the interview published by the Journal Monday. "We shouldn't panic about it."

Over the past few months, Tesla and SpaceX boss Musk has issued repeated, dire threats warning of a very scary future with artificial intelligence.

Musk says the global race for artificial intelligence will cause World War III and that governments will take AI technology "at gunpoint" if necessary. The billionaire tech icon has also says robots will be able to do everything better than humans. And "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization" and poses "vastly more risk" than North Korea, according to Musk.

As the Wall Street Journal puts it, Musk is warning of a future where humans are the "house cats" of our robot overlords.