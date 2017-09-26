This expert's No. 1 performance hack takes almost no effort

That's because the brain needs time to recover to work properly and optimally. So when you don't get enough sleep, "Your ability to make good decisions, your memory, your focus, everything is compromised the next day."

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get from seven to nine hours of sleep per night, but one of every three adults aren't getting enough sleep, and the resulting loss of productivity could be costing the U.S. economy up to $411 billion.

In contrast, many powerful executives rely on a good night's sleep to stay sharp. For Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, that means logging a solid eight hours of shut-eye, while Microsoft founder Bill Gates opts for seven.

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet, credits sleep to improved performance. "The real secret is the most successful people have awareness of what their body needs and sleep whenever necessary," he writes for Thrive Global. "Good sleep can only enhance your physical and mental ability to do almost everything."

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg even insists that companies take a role in making sure their employees rest. "It's incumbent upon all of us who run companies, and all of us, to make sure that people can make ends meet and have the ability to get a good night's sleep," she tells Thrive Global. She explains that she has experienced the benefits first hand, "When I get a good night's sleep, whatever the challenges are, I can keep it in check and handle it. When I don't get a good night's sleep, those same challenges feel really hard and I don't do as well."

Sleep is "critical" to your brain performance, reiterates Kwik. So for you to get better rest, author of "Sleep Smarter," Shawn Stevenson, shares three tips for better sleep on an episode of Kwik's podcast, "Kwik Brain."