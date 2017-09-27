Sean Combs, commonly known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, is an artist and entrepreneur whose business acumen has garnered him a net worth of $820 million, according to Forbes.

In an interview as part of Forbes' list of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds, Combs cites a customer service lesson he learned as a child as the reason for his success today.

"I started my business career at age 12, delivering newspapers," he told Forbes. "I had a lot of elderly customers, so I would always put the newspaper in between the screen door and the door — that caring made me different, made me better than the last paperboy."