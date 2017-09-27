Kid writes persuasive letter to judge pleading with him to keep Toys R Us from going under

"1. Kids like that there is a store just for them," writes Andrew.

"2. Kids would rather be promised a trip to Toys R Us than any other store.

"3. Kids can run through the aisles at Toys R Us and find stuff they like, but in any other store there won't just be toys. Kids might not have a device to see online stores or, it's easier to browse in a real store than online."

He closes his argument by writing, "please don't let Toys R Us close, it will make kids very unhappy."

Toys R Us is only a recent example of a slew of retailers that filed for bankruptcy protection this year, including Payless ShoeSource and teen clothing store Rue21. For retailers, that can mean shuttering store locations — both Payless ShoeSource and Rue21 made plans to close nearly 400 stores each.

But in some good news for Andrew, Toys R Us says it intends to continue operating its 1,600 Toy R Us and Babies R Us locations around the world as it restructures its debt.

Andrew's handwritten note to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips was entered into the filings for the retailer in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

