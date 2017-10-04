VISIT CNBC.COM

10 U.S. cities where you need to earn over $100,000 to afford to buy a house

If you live in Pittsburgh or Detroit, it's possible to afford to afford a home while earning $40,000 and not go broke.

But if you reside in San Francisco, you'd have to earn more than five times that — over $200,000 — to be able to comfortably purchase a house.

Using the National Association of Realtor's quarterly Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability and Housing Affordability Index from the second quarter of 2017, CNBC identified the 10 U.S. cities where you need to earn over $100,000 to afford to buy a house with a 5 percent down payment. The data assumes a 4 percent mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25 percent of a resident's income.

It's important to note that the more you put down, the lower your monthly payment will be, so if you're able to come up with a 20 percent down payment, the property becomes easier to afford.

Below, check out 10 places where your household income must exceed $100,000 to afford to buy a single-family home.

10. Boston, Mass.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $102,164
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $96,787
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $86,033

Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Boston waterfront

9. Long Island, N.Y.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $102,559
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $97,162
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $86,366

8. Seattle, Wa.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $104,471
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $98,973
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $87,976

7. Los Angeles, Calif.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $112,998
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $107,050
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $95,156

The skyline of Los Angeles
Carol M. Highsmith | Buyenlarge | Getty Images
The skyline of Los Angeles

6. Boulder, Colo.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $130,358
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $123,497
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $109,775

5. San Diego, Calif.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $132,951
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $125,954
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $111,959

4. Honolulu, HI

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $167,145
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $158,348
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $140,754

Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
M Swiet Productions | Getty Images
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

3. Irvine, Calif.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $173,166
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $164,052
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $145,824

2. San Francisco, Calif.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $208,767
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $197,779
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $175,804

1. San Jose, Calif.

Salary needed for a 5 percent down payment: $260,057
Salary needed for a 10 percent down payment: $246,370
Salary needed for a 20 percent down payment: $218,996

