Author behind viral TED Talk: This exercise will help you figure out what to do with your life

Most young employees hope their jobs will provide a sense of meaning. But few know how to find it on their own.

That's according to Simon Sinek, bestselling author and motivational speaker whose 2009 TED Talk on finding your purpose has garnered more than 34 million views.

"I've talked to so many young people and entry-level people in the workplace," Sinek tells CNBC Make It, "and it's really stunning to me how many people are playing their career like the lottery."

"Very few of us can clearly know why we do what we do," he says.

Instead of growing increasingly frustrated in your career, or worse, quitting your job without a plan, Sinek recommends doing an exercise that helps you understand what motivates you.

The exercise, which he describes in his book "Find Your Why," requires you and a trusted friend to have a conversation to figure out what really inspires you.