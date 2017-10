An overwhelming majority of Americans don't like to cook and spend thousands of dollars each year eating out. They also spend big on vacations.

But one particular entree at a resort in Mexico is more than your average indulgence. The world's most expensive taco is specially prepared at Grand Velas Los Cabos resort, as seen on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Ordering it will set you back $25,000 — almost the price of a new car.