Millennials are way better with money than everyone else in this one key way

For many Americans, a broken-down car or out-of-the-blue medical cost can mean going into debt.

That's because a whopping 66 million Americans have absolutely no emergency savings, so even a minor setback can result in credit card charges that can't be paid off or in having to take on a personal loan.

One group of Americans, however, are putting away more than other generations to make sure they're prepared: millennials.

According to a new survey from Earnest, Amino and Ipsos, 68 percent of millennials could cover a $500 emergency without going into debt, while only 43 percent of all Americans can say the same.