Oprah Winfrey visited a bank for the first time since 1988 to deposit $2 million

It's a well-documented fact: Celebrities, they're just us! They walk their dogs, go grocery shopping and stop at the bank.

That includes media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

On a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "Show Me More Show" on YouTube, Winfrey recounts that she recently visited a physical bank for the first time in since 1988 to deposit a check worth $2 million.

"I just wanted to," she tells DeGeneres. "I just wanted to do it. I stood in line — just to do it!"

While a multimillion-dollar deposit would eclipse the balance of the average bank patron's account, it's just a drop in the bucket for Winfrey, who is worth $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.