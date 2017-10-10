VISIT CNBC.COM

Oprah Winfrey visited a bank for the first time since 1988 to deposit $2 million

It's a well-documented fact: Celebrities, they're just us! They walk their dogs, go grocery shopping and stop at the bank.

That includes media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

On a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "Show Me More Show" on YouTube, Winfrey recounts that she recently visited a physical bank for the first time in since 1988 to deposit a check worth $2 million.

"I just wanted to," she tells DeGeneres. "I just wanted to do it. I stood in line — just to do it!"

While a multimillion-dollar deposit would eclipse the balance of the average bank patron's account, it's just a drop in the bucket for Winfrey, who is worth $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Use this trick to get rich, says self-made millionaire
So how did it feel for the billionaire to perform such a quotidian task? "Fantastic," she says.

The mogul also reveals in the episode that she doesn't know her own PIN number and so would have a hard time using an ATM.

Winfrey is not the only ultra-wealthy person to deposit her checks herself. In July, tennis champion Serena Williams revealed in an interview with Uninterrupted, a media company owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that she tried to deposit her very first million in the bank's drive-thru.

"I remember, I went through the drive-thru to deposit my check and they were like, 'I think you need to come in for this,'" she says.

Former secretary exposes corruption at work, now owns the multi-million dollar company
That's because, for Williams, tennis has never been about getting paid. She has always played for the love of the game. In fact, she used to forget to collect her paychecks at all.

"When I first turned pro, you had to go pick up your check," she says. "I never, never picked it up, so at the end of the year, the tournament directors would literally hand me the check because I would never go get it."

During the interview with DeGeneres, Winfrey also shared the advice she'd give her 21-year-old self: "Relax, girl," she says. "You're going to be all right."

When depositing $2 million checks becomes an activity you do for fun, it's safe to say you're doing more than all right.

