How to answer the interview question, 'What do you like most and least about this industry?'

Photo courtesy of Getty

One of the best ways to prepare for an interview is to be equipped to answer questions that relate not only to your resume, but to your likes and dislikes as a professional.

While certain questions, such as "What do you like most and least about this industry?," may throw you for a loop, the best way to respond is with an honest answer, rather than one that's simply what you think the hiring manager wants to hear.

As part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, career coach Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose says being authentic with your answer will act as "a filter that repels bad matches but attracts bosses and coworkers who share your values and approach to the job."

However, she says candidates should be mindful to not let their honesty be perceived as too negative.

"Ensure you select core components of working in the industry for what you like most, and lesser details for things you like least, or things that would only be required of you from time to time," Nicole Wood of the coaching company Ama La Vida tells Glassdoor.

For example, if you work in customer service you might say you like to socialize and interact with people, but you don't like a monotonous schedule. Although many customer service jobs may require you to greet customers with the same message this response will also let your hiring manager know that you're open to new challenges and tasks that are outside of your routine schedule.

While many candidates rely heavily on their resume to sell them as the best fit for a job, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch makes it clear that it's not uncommon for interviewers to dig deeper to get a potential employee's perspective.

"A strong resume is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to interviewing," she says.

