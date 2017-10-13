How to answer the interview question, 'What do you like most and least about this industry?'

One of the best ways to prepare for an interview is to be equipped to answer questions that relate not only to your resume, but to your likes and dislikes as a professional.

While certain questions, such as "What do you like most and least about this industry?," may throw you for a loop, the best way to respond is with an honest answer, rather than one that's simply what you think the hiring manager wants to hear.

As part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, career coach Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose says being authentic with your answer will act as "a filter that repels bad matches but attracts bosses and coworkers who share your values and approach to the job."

However, she says candidates should be mindful to not let their honesty be perceived as too negative.