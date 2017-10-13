This common email mistake could be sabotaging you at work

When you use this apologetic tone, you make yourself sound less professional, less confident and less convincing.

Foreman says that professionals should not feel guilty for reaching out via email. "Don't be afraid to reach out to them and communicate to them over that channel," he explains. "Just because people might not want to get an email from someone else, doesn't mean that they don't want to get an email from you."

In order to combat that sheepishness, Foreman says that workers can follow a simple rule — email with confidence.

"With professional communication, communicate directly with the people you need to talk to," he says.

In a big office setting it can be intimidating to reach out to people you have never met, but by following a bureaucratic chain of command, you may be wasting everyone's time.