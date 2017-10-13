This common email mistake could be sabotaging you at work

According to a Reuters survey, workers spend 6.3 hours a day checking email, but perfecting email communication is far from easy.
"There are so many mistakes you can make," says John Foreman, Vice President of Product Management and former Chief Data Scientist at MailChimp. "I think that one of the mistakes that people make is that they find themselves almost apologizing for using email."
Even though email is such a common part of the modern workplace, workers often come off as weak and indirect over electronic communications says Foreman. "Kind of like, 'I don't want to bother you.'"