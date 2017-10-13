Twitter CEO after Rose McGowan account suspension: ‘We need to be a lot more transparent’

We do need to do a better job at showing that we are not selectively applying rules.

And he has been aware of the shortcomings, he acknowledges, in response to another comment.

On Friday, posts regarding the #womenboycottTwitter movement, spawned by the McGowan controversy to protest Twitter's opaque and, to some, biased policing of individual accounts, numbered in the thousands.

Twitter has come under fire before for not suspending the account of President Donald Trump, who is notorious for being active and controversial on the microblogging site. In September, however, many felt he went too far when Trump called North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un the "Little Rocket Man" and all but threatening nuclear war with the country.

At the time, Twitter said Trump's tweets were not deleted because they were "newsworthy," and that it holds "all accounts to the same Rules."

"We ... consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules," the company wrote in a tweet at the time. "Among the considerations is 'newsworthiness' and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we'll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will."

That policy ended up coming back to haunt the social media company Thursday. Prominent tech journalist Kara Swisher called the company out for unfairly determining what is newsworthy.