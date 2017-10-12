    ×

    Some women call for a boycott of Twitter after actress Rose McGowan is partially suspended

    • #WomenBoycottTwitter is an arranged boycott of the Twitter service on Oct. 13.
    • People are calling on users not to use the service for one day because actress Rose McGowan's account was allegedly temporary limited for violating its policies.
    • McGowan has been tweeting in support of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse victims and calling out other alleged Hollywood male sexual predators.

    Some people are calling for a boycott of Twitter on Friday, after the service partially suspended actress Rose McGowan for violating its terms and policies.

    Early on Thursday morning, McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been "limited" for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting or responding to tweets. She was still allowed to send direct messages or read Twitter.

    McGowan had been tweeting in support of women who had come forward with claims they had been sexually abused by powerhouse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. She also called out other alleged Hollywood male sexual abusers.

    TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

    In response, several Twitter users have pointed out the company's policies don't seem to be fairly enforced across all users. Others have called on the service to remove McGowan's blocks.

    Some women and men have called for a boycott of Twitter.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

