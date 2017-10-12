Some women call for a boycott of Twitter after actress Rose McGowan is partially suspended

Some people are calling for a boycott of Twitter on Friday, after the service partially suspended actress Rose McGowan for violating its terms and policies.

Early on Thursday morning, McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been "limited" for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting or responding to tweets. She was still allowed to send direct messages or read Twitter.

McGowan had been tweeting in support of women who had come forward with claims they had been sexually abused by powerhouse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. She also called out other alleged Hollywood male sexual abusers.