Even as he is building the infrastructure for multiplanitary life and aiming to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution (among his other ventures), billionaire tech titan Elon Musk showed he has a sense of humor. Sprinkled through a technical Reddit chat about SpaceX on Saturday, Musk made a handful of jokes indicating his playful side.

"We plan to use the Incendio spell from Harry Potter: http://harrypotter.wikia.com/wiki/Fire-Making_Sp," Musk responds to a query from a Reddit user about the heat exchangers to be used on the Raptor engine, which he expects to use to get to Mars. In the Harry Potter series, Potter uses the Incendio spell to make fire. Musk then goes on to answer the redditor's comment seriously.

In another thread of the online chat, a redditor declares it is not possible to land on the moon with a particular sort of engine. Musk responds in the affirmative: "Yes, you can. - Bob, the Builder," referring to the beloved children's cartoon character.