The crucial business lesson Mark Cuban taught this CEO about success

Scudder founded Rugged Maniac at the end of 2010 at age 27. "I was practicing law and I hated it," he tells CNBC Make It. "I was looking for anything else to do."

The entrepreneur, 34, describes himself as an "outdoorsy guy" who grew up on a farm in the western part of Massachusetts.

Tired of the boring day-to-day of his corporate job, Scudder decided to take part in a tough mudder obstacle course, which is a series of 10 to 12-mile obstacle race events.

This inspired him to create his own shorter obstacle courses. Rugged Maniac features obstacles such as muddy water slides, tunnels, fire pits and large walls that participants must scale.

Scudder says he built out a business plan, hired someone to create a website, found a venue and built obstacles in a horse patch at night, all while working as a lawyer during the day. Four months in, he decided to leave the lucrative job to focus solely on his burgeoning business.

"People thought I was crazy," says Scudder. "I was traveling 200 days a year, coming in at 3 a.m. in the morning, working 80 to 100 hours a week."

He was also forced to live with four roommates in a rough neighborhood in Boston just to make ends meet.

"I got through with a lot of help from my friends and family," he says. But when 1,500 people signed up for his first obstacle event, he knew he was onto something.

Scudder soon brought on his friend and former Wall Street lawyer Rob Dickens to the company. Over the next three years, they built up the business, churning out about 15 events a year.