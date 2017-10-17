While the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson was largely offline during and after Hurricane Irma, which ravaged the British Virgin Islands in September, a conman impersonated him and stole $2 million.

"This story sounds like it has come straight out of a John le Carré book or a James Bond film, but it is sadly all true," the iconic entrepreneur says on his blog Tuesday.

Branson found out about the heist when he got back online after the storm. A "very successful businessperson" friend of Branson's wrote asking when he could expect to be repaid the money he had lent Branson to help the British Virgin Islands recover after Irma.

"I had no idea what they were talking about," Branson says in his blog.

His (unidentified) friend had gotten an email from someone who said they were Branson's assistant and arranged a call.