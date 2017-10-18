How waitressing prepared Nicki Minaj, hip-hop's highest-earning woman, for success

As the highest paid woman in hip-hop, Nicki Minaj has found enormous success in a male-dominated industry, earning $16 million this year.

For T Magazine's The Greats issue, the rapper spoke with bestselling author Roxane Gay about her climb to the top and the factors that have set her apart from her competition.

Reminiscing about the early stages of her career — which included singing alongside rappers and working odd jobs — Minaj describes how she used her time as a waitress to find inspiration and practice songwriting.

"I would take people's order and then a rap might come to me just by what they're wearing or what they said or did," says Minaj, "and I would go in the kitchen and write it down, put it in the back of my little thing or my apron, and by the time I was done I would have all of these sheets of paper thrown around everywhere with raps."