A top Microsoft HR exec says you should apply to jobs in these 2 industries

Companies like Microsoft are working hard to secure top talent for new roles. But what are two of the most in-demand industries with available jobs right now?

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence, says Chuck Edward, Microsoft's head of global talent acquisition, in an interview with CNBC Make It.

And you don't have to work on the technical side of those industries either, he says. You can work in consultative sales, data science and analytics to help customers or nab a job marketing cloud computing, he explains.

The cloud computing and artificial intelligence industries have been making headlines recently. Just last week Microsoft and Amazon teamed up to roll out tools that are expected to make it easier for developers to use open-source artificial intelligence software.

In August, the companies teamed up to let their respective virtual assistants, Alexa and Cortana, talk with each other.